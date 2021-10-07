The storm passed though electricity flickered

and stirred-up color had yet to settle



At the window of the rental with my life half-packed

in shadow I was unseen by them

the city foxes who must always worry

beds unmade door kicked in more than once



They investigated the fallen beech

its roots exposed like the apartment

of somebody who has died

unable to tidy up first



Stronger trees asleep on their feet

nothing more they could do



and the grass flattened under the book of water

Storm Dennis threw at England



My host would write of me online later

it was as though no one had even been there



Dusk that untrustworthy time

when holes appear in the civic fabric

and insights are expected to emerge



Characters left over from the séance

tape recordings played through a telephone

double exposures two CCTV photos

century-old police sketches



when a half-door opened at the end

of a darkening corridor they

ran through it